Falling Down star Michael Douglas claimed some of his later father Kirk Douglas’ “last words” were in support of billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign.

On Saturday, the day after his father’s funeral, Douglas spoke at the opening of Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign office in Madison, Wisconsin.

“First of all, let me just thank all of you for your thoughts, and your prayers, and your good wishes about my dad,” he said, before telling the crowd, “I don’t know if he was pulling my leg or not, but one of the last words that he said in the hospital, when he came and he saw me he asked me to lean over closely, and I leaned over closely, and he looked at me and he said, ‘Mike can get it done.'”

“In my lifetime, I really cannot think of a better candidate for president of the United States than Mike Bloomberg.” – Michael Douglas pic.twitter.com/sezareKNsV — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 10, 2020

The crowd cheered, before Douglas continued, “I really cannot think of a better candidate for president of the United States than Mike Bloomberg.”

Kirk Douglas, who was best known for starring in the 1960 movie Spartacus, died at 103 years old last week

