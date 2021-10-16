Convicted Murderer Robert Durst on a Ventilator With Covid-19

Convicted murderer and real estate heir Robert Durst has Covid-19 and is on a ventilator, his lawyer said Saturday.

“All we know he’s tested positive for Covid-19, he’s in hospital and on a ventilator,” Dick DeGuerin told NBC News. “He looked awful Thursday, worst I’ve ever seen him. He was having difficulty breathing, he was having difficulty speaking.”

DeGuerin said he thinks the 78-year-old is vaccinated, but was unsure whether he had received a booster shot.

Durst’s Covid diagnosis comes as he is serving a life sentence for the December 2000 killing of his friend, Susan Berman. Durst was not in court to hear his verdict in September, due to being in isolation from a Covid exposure.

According to NBC News, Durst’s attorneys plan to appeal the decision and “repeatedly sought a mistrial claiming he was too sick to testify in his own defense.”

