A ‘Charade!’: Lewandowski Derails Impeachment Hearing By Refusing to Answer Questions Without a Copy of Mueller Report

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski began his appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday with a defiant opening statement, and followed up by going to war on the very first question from chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

Rep. Nadler offered a slight preamble reminding Lewandowski and the committee again about time constraints for each question, and then asked about a letter he called “bogus” from the White House that was delivered on Monday. The letter stated that Lewandowski didn’t have to answer any questions that went beyond prior testimony and public information. To that point, Nadler up a specific date and location.

“Mr. Lewandowski, is it correct that as reported in the Mueller report on June 19th, 2017, you met alone in the Oval Office with the President?” he asked.

Immediately Lewandowski began what turned into a chaotic exchange.

“Is there a book and page number that you can reference me to, please? I don’t have a copy of it in front of me,” he said.

“I simply ask you if it is correct that as reported in the Mueller report on July 19, 2017, you met alone in the Oval Office with the president?” replied Nadler.

“Could read the exact language of the report, sir, I don’t have it available to me,” said Lewandowski.

“I don’t think I need to do that, and I have a limited time. Did you meet alone with the president on that date?” Nadler replied.

“Congressman I’d like you to refresh my memory by providing the report so I can follow along,” Lewandowski insisted.

That back-and-forth continued for several exchanges. Eventually Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) requested the clock be stopped “while this charade is sorted out.”

When Lewandowski finally got a copy of the report, he continued to press for the exact location on the page and the exact wording, as Nadler insisted repeatedly that he didn’t need to read it in order to know where he was with the president or not on a particular date.

From there it got even more contentious as other members of the committee weighed in and there was a dispute over the time expended, on whether the clock should have been stopped, on whether the chair was out of order, parliamentary inquiries, definitions of filibustering and … well a little bit of everything.

And that was just the FIRST question of the day. Watch above, via C-SPAN, and stay tuned to Mediaite for more wacky House Judiciary clips.

