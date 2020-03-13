Leading coronavirus task force expert Dr. Anthony Fauci reluctantly admitted that “yes,” someone who had been exposed to the coronavirus the way President Donald Trump was at Mar-a-Lago last week should “self-isolate and find a test.”

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, host Willie Geist put Dr. Fauci in the now-familiar awkward position of answering a question that Trump might not like the answer to when he noted that “[Trump] over the weekend at Mar-A-Lago himself was standing with and had physical contact with someone from Brazil who now has been diagnosed with coronavirus,” and asked “Should the president himself be tested for coronavirus?”

Trump was photographed standing next to a Brazilian government spokesman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly thereafter.

“You know, I leave that to the president’s physician,” Fauci said diplomatically, then added “They have very good White House physician and physician staff there, so when you have a situation of a patient doctor relationship, the advice for that should come from the White House physician.”

Undaunted, Geist asked “But generally speaking, if I were standing next to someone who had been diagnosed with coronavirus, should I isolate myself and find a test as well?”

“Yes,” Fauci said.

Geist paused, then said “Okay, so that goes for the president likely, in theory at least, but you’ll leave it to his doctor?”

“I’m going to leave it to his physician, who’s a very good physician,” Dr. Fauci said.

After the worst point drop in stock market history, Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks on Friday afternoon, during which he is expected to declare a state of emergency.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]