‘COVID Stood NO Chance’: Kelly Loeffler Blasted for Tweeting Meme of Trump Literally Fighting the Coronavirus

Senator Kelly Loeffler shared a tweet celebrating President Donald Trump leaving Walter Reed with a meme of him literally fighting the coronavirus.

The meme — taken from an infamous Trump WrestleMania moment — depicts Trump literally fighting the coronavirus. Senator Loeffler tweeted it out with the comment, “COVID stood NO chance against

@realDonaldTrump!”

The Georgia senator received serious blowback for the tweet, especially considering the fact that over 200,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus:

This is obviously an incredibly bizarre thing for a sitting US senator to tweet for a lot of reasons. But do they think that people who died from Covid… just weren't tough enough? Does Loeffler think that the 7,000 Georgians who have died from it were weak and gave up? https://t.co/MIOlicqd37 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 5, 2020

7,192 COVID deaths in Georgia. https://t.co/CKqD7cWuc0 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) October 5, 2020

"The party will go back to normal after Trump," they tell me. https://t.co/erhK9q3e0r — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 5, 2020

It’s weird how there are these states like Georgia that are now purple but you still have to run as a Breitbart-style moron to get the GOP nomination. This is not how Republicans run statewide in, for example, Ohio. https://t.co/3n4JTUOUgi — Josh Barro (@jbarro) October 5, 2020

I'm embarrassed for this sitting U.S. Senator. It's like a junior high school kid in 1982 doodling in her Trapper Keeper about professional wrestling — making a mockery of her high office and reinforcing the reckless GOP message on COVID that has killed 200,000 Americans. https://t.co/Uo7zcSIXZT — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 5, 2020

It really is amazing to see sitting senators act like pre-2016 Redditors, making memes and shitposting for clout. Really illuminates the extent to which we are all just Posters now. https://t.co/RZrPgFYswR — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) October 5, 2020

This is a United States senator who apparently has learned nothing about how covid may progress despite 200k deaths. It's way too early for victory laps. https://t.co/RxERuoBp5c — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 5, 2020

I think there are 210,000 American families who believe otherwise. https://t.co/sl1xhG4JdA — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) October 5, 2020

Senator Loeffler apparently thinks that the 220,000 Americans who died from COVID-19 are just weak. Also, prediction, this tweet is not going to age well. https://t.co/M9ocdJvLCt — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) October 5, 2020

