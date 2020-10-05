comScore

‘COVID Stood NO Chance’: Kelly Loeffler Blasted for Tweeting Meme of Trump Literally Fighting the Coronavirus

By Josh FeldmanOct 5th, 2020, 5:14 pm

Senator Kelly Loeffler shared a tweet celebrating President Donald Trump leaving Walter Reed with a meme of him literally fighting the coronavirus.

The meme — taken from an infamous Trump WrestleMania moment — depicts Trump literally fighting the coronavirus. Senator Loeffler tweeted it out with the comment, “COVID stood NO chance against
@realDonaldTrump!”

The Georgia senator received serious blowback for the tweet, especially considering the fact that over 200,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus:

