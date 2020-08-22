Critics Bash Trump for Brother’s White House Funeral, Mock His Condolence Tweet: ‘You Went Golfing While He Was Dying’

President Donald Trump’s critics criticized the private White House funeral he held for recently-deceased brother Robert Trump, and mocked Trump’s tweet memorializing his brother.

Following the service, Trump tweeted “Robert, I Love You. Rest In Peace!”

Robert, I Love You. Rest In Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2020

While many people expressed empathy for Trump, there was also a range of other reactions ranging from modest and veiled criticism to more overt hostility and mockery.

News coverage of the funeral noted the rarity of a White House service, that the last funeral held in the People’s House was that of President John F. Kennedy, and that no relative of a president had been so memorialized in almost 100 years.

On MSNBC’s The ReidOut Friday night, host Joy Reid called the move “odd,” and that “It appeared that this was a response to what we saw this week, that he wanted to show his own sort of image of grieving.”

When Reid asked former Sen. Al Franken if he thought it was appropriate for Trump to hold the service at the White House, Franken replied “Everything he does is inappropriate so — you know, I don’t want to say in this instance, this one instance. Everything else he’s ever done is inappropriate.”

There were news cameras present when Robert Trump’s casket was carried from the North Portico, including video of the procession.

Some verified Twitter users slammed the funeral and Trump’s tweet, and some outright mocked him. Objections to the funeral included the cost to taxpayers and the potential political benefit thereof, as well as speculation over the cause of Trump’s death.

Watching the #TheReidOut and YES it is outrageous Trump held his brothers funeral in DC at the @WhiteHouse the last dead body that was there was JFK. The thing is ppl probably don’t see how crazy it is. Disturbing. — jerome felton (@jfelton45) August 21, 2020

Am I the only one who thought it was weird that President Trump used the White House—federal property—for the private funeral of his brother? — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) August 22, 2020

Are we taxpayers going to be reimbursed by the RNC for hosting their convention (in violation of the Hatch Act) at the White House? Or by the Trumps for Robert’s funeral? Why should we be paying for any of this? — Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana) August 22, 2020

It is not appropriate to allow Trump to use a funeral as a political event just because he’s doing it at the White House. https://t.co/tJf0AdgY8g — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) August 21, 2020

GOP: Biden shouldn’t politicize personal loss.

Also… https://t.co/MrApDWzqaq — Seth Masket (@smotus) August 21, 2020

Robert Trump was a private citizen. If the White House is going to treat his funeral as a matter of public concern, then so should his cause of death. Can’t have it both ways. The public deserves to know https://t.co/1XaIaILPmb — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) August 21, 2020

Um, can trump do that? Is that legal? https://t.co/Av1ZxsP1yG — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 21, 2020

Having the funeral for Trump’s brother at the White House is just gross. His brother lived his entire life in NYC and it is inappropriate to hold such an event at the White House, just another smarmy ‘look at me’ attempt from Trump. — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) August 21, 2020

Former NBC executive Mike Sington cracked wise over the funeral, predicting another on Election Day.

Donald Trump to hold his brother’s funeral at the White House this afternoon. A second funeral to be held at the White House on Election Day. pic.twitter.com/HB7abLeEiP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 21, 2020

Trump’s tweet generated a lot of empathy, including from CNN’s Jake Tapper, who wrote “May Robert Stewart Trump’s memory be a blessing.”

May Robert Stewart Trump’s memory be a blessing. https://t.co/QDzzxZK77i — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 22, 2020

But there was also a great deal of criticism and even mockery. Some of it was low-key, like Washington Post writer Paul Waldman’s brief observation about punctuation.

the exclamation point https://t.co/11p2PQmZd8 — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) August 22, 2020

Cenk Uygur, host of The Young Turks put a finer point on Reid’s criticism, writing “Trump realizes he’s supposed to grieve for family members after everyone praises @JoeBiden about how he handled his family’s tragedies. It got good ratings!”

Trump realizes he’s supposed to grieve for family members after everyone praises @JoeBiden about how he handled his family’s tragedies. It got good ratings! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 21, 2020

Comedian Tom Arnold trolled Trump by writing a reply as a reincarnated Robert Trump.

I came back to earth in the physical form as Tom Arnold. Please loan me one million dollars. I need some walking around money big brother. Or little brother. I can’t remember. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 22, 2020

Some savaged Trump for playing golf the day his brother died.

“You went golfing while he was dying, and posed for a smiling photo with your golf partner, a famous football player. I can’t imagine any human being doing that — literally posing for a smiling photo — while a loved one lay dying in the hospital,” wrote AmericaBlog’s John Aravosis.

You went golfing while he was dying, and posed for a smiling photo with your golf partner, a famous football player. I can’t imagine any human being doing that — literally posing for a smiling photo — while a loved one lay dying in the hospital. https://t.co/YKveJqkYLF pic.twitter.com/pPK2CThzJu — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) August 21, 2020

Those themes, and others, permeated the responses.

Your motivations are transparent and ugly. You don’t care about people when they’re alive unless they can help you. When they’re dead, they’re worthless to you unless you can turn them into martyrs. https://t.co/3JGJgzTh4i — Ed Bott (@edbott) August 21, 2020

Truly heartfelt . Maybe Robert will tweet back from Herman Caine’s account. https://t.co/Oxvkx2Vx9l — rabia O’chaudry (@rabiasquared) August 22, 2020

This is so blatantly (and sadly) out of character it’s embarrassing. https://t.co/OrxQ3tKuzk — Jamie Jackson (@JamieJNYC) August 22, 2020

Nothing says you truly care more than a brief tweet. https://t.co/yUYaArz7tr — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) August 22, 2020

JUST NOT AS MUCH AS GOLF https://t.co/csbqXsjsWs — John Smith (son of Harry Leslie Smith) (@Harryslaststand) August 22, 2020

Anonymous White House sources told The New York Times that Trump would be paying the costs for the funeral, but were not specific.

