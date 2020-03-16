comScore

Crowded Florida Beach With Spring Breakers Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic Draws Online Scorn

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 16th, 2020, 7:40 pm

Beachgoers on the scene in Clearwater Beach, Florida, aren’t heeding the “social distancing” advice from the CDC, which has resulted in Twitter users not responding favorably to those soaking up the sun – casting those who aren’t “social distancing” themselves as selfish.

The areal footage turned viral video posted to Twitter on Monday, shows a sunny and jammed packed beach – with people cooling off in the water and on the beach relaxing – amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The video which has collected 4.5 million views was first captured by the local NBC affiliate, Tampa Bay WFLA News Channel 8.

As of Monday afternoon in Florida, there were more than 150 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and four people who have died from Covid-19.

Twitter reacted with scorn for the beachgoers:

