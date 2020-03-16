Beachgoers on the scene in Clearwater Beach, Florida, aren’t heeding the “social distancing” advice from the CDC, which has resulted in Twitter users not responding favorably to those soaking up the sun – casting those who aren’t “social distancing” themselves as selfish.

The areal footage turned viral video posted to Twitter on Monday, shows a sunny and jammed packed beach – with people cooling off in the water and on the beach relaxing – amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The video which has collected 4.5 million views was first captured by the local NBC affiliate, Tampa Bay WFLA News Channel 8.

As of Monday afternoon in Florida, there were more than 150 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and four people who have died from Covid-19.

Twitter reacted with scorn for the beachgoers:

Send in drones with loudspeakers demanding that people get off the beach. This is insane https://t.co/otXDOlv4CR — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 16, 2020

With so many elderly folks in Florida, these human disease vectors are ignorant, selfish, or in denial.

Time to shut down the beaches.

There will be more sunny days. But deaths of our grandmas and high risk neighbors is forever.#coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak #StayTheFHome https://t.co/b709kVpqU7 — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) March 16, 2020

My god, we’re going to be locked away forever because of people like this https://t.co/SMlZzLVeko — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 16, 2020

Can we jus push Florida into the Atlantic ????? https://t.co/MVONFnr2du — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) March 16, 2020

This is inexcusable. https://t.co/pXcqX3rhzJ — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) March 16, 2020

People aren’t going to stop doing these activities until they are mandated not to. It’s really that simple. https://t.co/9NXG00SIRB — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) March 16, 2020

How can federal and state officials see stuff like this and refuse to act? FL @GovRonDeSantis has suggested limiting domestic air travel. Close the bars and beaches first! https://t.co/SRHmqvXu1j — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 16, 2020

Do we need to call everyone out by name before you figure out these recommendations apply to you and are designed to save lives? This is bigger than you and your need to hang out. Whoever you are. https://t.co/HaoUQPkEC2 — David Griffin (@dg_riff) March 16, 2020

This is why the government has to step in and force things to close, because no matter how many people say you shouldn’t there are going to be dumb humans who think they know better or just don’t care https://t.co/GsUI1oPyKf — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) March 16, 2020

Goddamnit, Florida… (I feel like I tweet those exact words like once every 6 months minimum) https://t.co/MQmd7S8f3D — trihex (@trihex) March 16, 2020

Goverment thinks saying pretty please will keep everyone inside https://t.co/TlPcyGluoZ — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) March 16, 2020

This looks like that kindergarten soap video with the pepper flakes. God needs to stick her soapy finger in Clearwater Beach’s asshole. https://t.co/6VE3EwKfXc — chaps (@UncleChaps) March 16, 2020

