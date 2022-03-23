Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) went at one another on Wednesday during the third day of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings over the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Cruz accused Durbin, who is the chairman of the committee, of not letting Jackson answer a question related to her history of sentencing defendants convicted of child pornography crimes, which has come under fire by Republican senators.

At the end of his questioning period, Cruz asked Jackson about why she implemented a sentence of 57 months in a case called United States v. Stewart.

“You’re not recognized, Senator,” said Durbin.

“You don’t want her to answer that question,” asked Cruz.

“You wouldn’t allow her–” said Durbin.

“Mr. Chairman, she may answer the question. I’ve asked her why she sentenced Stewart–” said Cruz.

“You’ve gone over the time, Senator, by two minutes and a half,” said Durbin.

“Because you’ve interrupted me for two minutes, Mr. Chairman. Will you allow her to answer the question or do you not want the American people to hear why with someone she described as an egregious-S” said Cruz as Durbin interrupted and said, “There comes a point, senator, where you get a little bit.”

“Chairman Durbin, will you allow her to answer the question?” asked Cruz.

“You won’t allow her to answer the question,” Durbin shot back.

Cruz tried asking his question as Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) was recognized and the latter tried to speak.

Cruz pleaded with Durbin to allow Jackson to answer his question. Eventually, Durbin banged his gavel.

“You can bang it as loud as you want,” said Cruz.

“I can just tell you at some point you have to follow the rules,” said Durbin.

Jackson ended up not answering Cruz’s question and Coons was able to proceed with his questioning time.

