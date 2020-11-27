Cruz Whacks ‘Bizarre’ Brennan for Calling Hit on Iranian Nuke Scientist ‘Terrorism’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took aim at former CIA director John Brennan, calling it “bizarre” that Brennan called the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh an act of “state-sponsored terrorism.”

“It’s bizarre to see a former head of the CIA consistently side with Iranian zealots who chant ‘Death to America.’ And reflexively condemn Israel,” Cruz tweeted Friday afternoon, in response to Brennan’s earlier thread.

“Does Joe Biden agree?” Cruz asked Brennan.

It’s bizarre to see a former head of the CIA consistently side with Iranian zealots who chant “Death to America.” And reflexively condemn Israel. Does Joe Biden agree? https://t.co/H38OB1ejCr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 27, 2020

Brennan fired back on Friday evening, stating the Texas senator had mischaracterized his remarks, adding that Cruz has a “lawless attitude & simple-minded approach to serious national security matters.”

“It is typical for you to mischaracterize my comment. Your lawless attitude & simple-minded approach to serious national security matters demonstrate that you are unworthy to represent the good people of Texas,” the former CIA director stated.

It is typical for you to mischaracterize my comment. Your lawless attitude & simple-minded approach to serious national security matters demonstrate that you are unworthy to represent the good people of Texas. https://t.co/93WwclgAtS — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

