‘Cuckanaugh’: Conservatives Rip Brett Kavanaugh for Saving Biden’s Health Care Vaxx Mandate

Conservatives are ripping Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh online after he sided with the court’s liberal wing to save President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers on Thursday.

The court struck down the president’s mandate which used the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to compel private employers to force employees to either get jabbed or submit to regular testing. Biden was handed the defeat by a 6-3 decision with only the court’s liberals dissenting.

Conservatives who had hoped to see understaffed and overworked health care workers unburdened by a similar mandate were angry when Kavanaugh sided with Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s liberals to save a mandate for medical facilities which accept Medicare or Medicaid payments.

The mandate scraped by in a 5-4 decision. Kavanaugh was dragged on Twitter, and nothing was off the table.

Many wondered if the conservative movement had made a mistake when it went to bat for the jurist, who was accused of groping Christine Blasey Ford while he was in high school — an accusation that defined his confirmation.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-FL) commented, “SHAME ON KAVANAUGH.”

SHAME ON KAVANAUGH — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) January 13, 2022

“Kavanaugh’s selection earns a facepalm for the Trump administration,” wrote Kyle Becker. “You would think after leftists smeared his reputation with false rape allegations he wouldn’t give them the time of day. Thank the Turtle in charge of the Senate for his nomination.”

Kavanaugh’s selection earns a facepalm for the Trump administration. You would think after leftists smeared his reputation with false rape allegations he wouldn’t give them the time of day. Thank the Turtle in charge of the Senate for his nomination.https://t.co/5JyjLHxwlX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 13, 2022

Darrell Scott wrote, “Christine Ford SAID that Kavanaugh “dry humped” her back in the day; and he’s been “dry humping” the GOP ever since he got on the Supreme Court.”

Christine Ford SAID that Kavanaugh “dry humped” her back in the day; and he’s been “dry humping” the GOP ever since he got on the Supreme Court. — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) January 13, 2022

Radio host Bill Spadea commented, “Given Kavanaugh’s sell out of medical workers today many will revisit fighting so hard to protect him from leftist wolves willing to lie to take him down. Roberts is an establishment hack so no surprise there.”

Given Kavanaugh’s sell out of medical workers today many will revisit fighting so hard to protect him from leftist wolves willing to lie to take him down. Roberts is an establishment hack so no surprise there. — Bill Spadea (@BillSpadea) January 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the Libertarian Party of Tennessee, posted, “Kavanaugh doesn’t care about healthcare workers’ bodily autonomy.”

Kavanaugh doesn’t care about healthcare workers’ bodily autonomy. — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) January 13, 2022

Others also launched similar attacks against former President Donald Trump’s 2018 high court nominee.

I am credibly accusing Justice Kavanaugh of raping the Constitution and the rights of all healthcare workers today by voting for such an abusive mandate — JON MILLER (@MillerStream) January 13, 2022

Brett Kavanaugh is useless — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 13, 2022

Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts just sided with Steven Breyer, Sonya Sotomayor and Elena Kagan to force 17,000,000 healthcare workers to get the COVID vaccine. Never call those men conservatives again. We have to fight until EVERY AMERICAN CITIZEN is free from this mandate. — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) January 13, 2022

I despise Brett Kavanaugh. We should have left him for the wolves. Freaking loser. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 13, 2022

One Twitter user even offered Kavanaugh a new moniker: Cuckanaugh.

Kavanaugh’s new name is Cuckanaugh. He’s no friend of small government or conservatives. Nationalized industry and centrally planned health care. — Michael Rufo (@rufo4congress) January 13, 2022

