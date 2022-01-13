‘Cuckanaugh’: Conservatives Rip Brett Kavanaugh for Saving Biden’s Health Care Vaxx Mandate

By Kipp JonesJan 13th, 2022, 5:09 pm
 

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Conservatives are ripping Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh online after he sided with the court’s liberal wing to save President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers on Thursday.

The court struck down the president’s mandate which used the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to compel private employers to force employees to either get jabbed or submit to regular testing. Biden was handed the defeat by a 6-3 decision with only the court’s liberals dissenting.

Conservatives who had hoped to see understaffed and overworked health care workers unburdened by a similar mandate were angry when Kavanaugh sided with Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s liberals to save a mandate for medical facilities which accept Medicare or Medicaid payments.

The mandate scraped by in a 5-4 decision. Kavanaugh was dragged on Twitter, and nothing was off the table.

Many wondered if the conservative movement had made a mistake when it went to bat for the jurist, who was accused of groping Christine Blasey Ford while he was in high school — an accusation that defined his confirmation.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-FL) commented, “SHAME ON KAVANAUGH.”

“Kavanaugh’s selection earns a facepalm for the Trump administration,” wrote Kyle Becker. “You would think after leftists smeared his reputation with false rape allegations he wouldn’t give them the time of day. Thank the Turtle in charge of the Senate for his nomination.”

Darrell Scott wrote, “Christine Ford SAID that Kavanaugh “dry humped” her back in the day; and he’s been “dry humping” the GOP ever since he got on the Supreme Court.”

Radio host Bill Spadea commented, “Given Kavanaugh’s sell out of medical workers today many will revisit fighting so hard to protect him from leftist wolves willing to lie to take him down. Roberts is an establishment hack so no surprise there.”

Meanwhile, the Libertarian Party of Tennessee, posted, “Kavanaugh doesn’t care about healthcare workers’ bodily autonomy.”

Others also launched similar attacks against former President Donald Trump’s 2018 high court nominee.

One Twitter user even offered Kavanaugh a new moniker: Cuckanaugh.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: