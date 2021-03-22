Cuomo Tells Supporter He’s Not Resigning: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere, Darling’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) responded to a supporter on Monday, referring to her as “darling” and telling her he would not step down from his position.

“I love you and you better stay where you are, we’ve got your back,” a woman yelled to the embattled governor as he was entering a car. “We love you, we need you at the finish line, you better stay.”

With his mask down, Cuomo yelled back, “I’m staying!”

Before getting in the car Cuomo said, “Alright, I’m not going anywhere, darling.”

A majority of New York’s legislators have called on Cuomo to resign or be impeached after at least eight staff members accused him of sexual harassment, including at least one current employee. New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) appointed a prosecutor last month to investigate the allegations, while the New York Assembly’s Judiciary Committee is conducting an impeachment inquiry.

Watch above via Fox News.

