Fox’s prime time lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham – along with late-afternoon panel program The Five – topped the ratings charts Friday, leading the network to a strong finish last week.

With 2.86 million total viewers, and 410,000 in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54, Tucker Carlson Tonight outpaced all other shows on cable Friday in total viewers, according to data from Nielsen. Hannity was second, with 2.55 million total viewers, and 390,000 in the demo. The Five was a close third in total viewers, with 2.54 million, and 354,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show was the fourth most-watched, with 2.23 million total viewers, and 260,000 in the demo. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 1.82 million, and fourth in the demo, with 333,000. Erin Burnett OutFront was fifth in the demo for the day, with 273,000, and had 991,000 total viewers.

Fox averaged the most viewers in total day, with 1.44 million, and the most in the demo, with 223,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.22 million, and third in the demo, with 141,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 815,000, and second in the demo, with 189,000.

Fox dominated in prime time, averaging 2.41 million total viewers, and 378,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.78 million, and 210,000 in the demo. CNN averaged the fewest total viewers in prime time, 1.05 million, and was second in the demo, with 238,000.

Morning Joe won the most total viewers in the early morning, with 1.13 million, and was second in the demo, with 139,000. Fox and Friends was a very close second in total viewers, with just under 1.13 million total, and was first in the demo, with 189,000. New Day was third, with 493,000 total viewers, and 134,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]