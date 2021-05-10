Dave Chappelle Slams SNL in Joe Rogan Interview: ‘No One is Woke Enough’ for Them

Dave Chapelle lamented in an interview with Joe Rogan that no one could be “woke enough” for Saturday Night Live.

The two were discussion SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s recent appearance on the program, which left-wing critics panned for reasons that included Musk’s past condemnation of “fascist” Covid-19 restrictions.

“No one is woke enough,” Rogan said. “They can’t appreciate the fact that you’re dealing with literally one of the most brilliant men that’s ever lived that’s gonna come do your show.”

“Like you say, no one can be woke enough,” Chappelle replied. “You’re not gonna nag people into behaving in a way that’s — in fact, if you continue with this tone, even if you’re right, you’ll be very hard to hear.”

Chappelle, who walked away from a $50 million contract to continue the Chapelle Show in 2005, also said Musk had been “incredibly kind” to him, and dismissed critics who took issue with Musk’s wealth.

“I teased him about being the richest man on earth, and he took it with good humor,” Chappelle said. “What’s funny, I had hung out with him years ago. … We hung out on a tour bus, and he says to me that night … ‘I met you before.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I have no recollection.’ He looked kind of hurt.”

