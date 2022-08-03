Dem Candidate TORCHES Maloney and Nadler for ‘Throwing Their President Under the Bus’: ‘What in the Heck Are You Thinking?’

Democratic congressional candidate Suraj Patel torched rivals Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Carolyn Maloney for throwing President Joe Biden “under the bus” by refusing to say he should run for reelection in 2024.

Patel participated in a debate Tuesday night that featured this stunning exchange in the “lightning round”:

ERROL LOUIS: Should President Biden run again in 2024? SURAJ PATEL: Yes. ERROL LOUIS: Mr. Nadler? REP. NADLER: Too early to say. It doesn’t serve the purpose of Democratic Party to deal with them until after the midterms. ERROL LOUIS: Ms. Maloney? REP. MALONEY: I don’t believe he’s running for reelection.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, a “flummoxed” host Joe Scarborough asked Patel why he didn’t hesitate to embrace a Biden 2024 bid. Patel heaped praise on Biden, and slammed Maloney and Nadler for throwing Biden “under the bus”:

All they did was do something very self-serving. They saw polling numbers, or some absurd Washington Examiner-type headline that said, Young people don’t want Biden to run for office. And they threw their own president under the bus, which is a bunch of malarkey… Fact of the matter is, Joseph Robinette Biden was the only one capable of beating Donald Trump, and he did. In the first two years he will, after the climate bill, be the most accomplished president since Lyndon Baines Johnson. And as commander in chief, he has put Putin in a box. So my question to the chairs, the House Oversight and Judiciary Committee is, what in the heck are you thinking, giving Republican talking points and ammo and frankly, making an ageist argument against your own president? Only one person should decide whether they should they want to run for president, and that is Joseph Biden.

Later in the interview, Sam Stein noted that Patel himself has made a “generational argument” against Nadler and Maloney, and asked if he is “arguing two sides of the same coin.”

“Well, let me just say, one: The president is in a different position. He’s the leader of our party. And it is not on us to give Republicans talking points about why he shouldn’t run or whether he should run,” Patel said.

After a lengthy response on generational change, Patel returned for one last parting shot at Maloney:

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that Carolyn Maloney does not have any insider information that Joe Biden divulged to her. I’m going to tell you that the fact of the matter is that they think maybe they can pull younger voters away from me by throwing their president under the bus. The exact type of triangulation and calculus that gets Democrats in this circular firing squad at all times. People are done with this culture of defeatism in Washington, D.C. from Democrats. We should be celebrating accomplishments and we should be fixing people’s lives.

