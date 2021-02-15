Democratic Rep. Jacobs Calls for ‘Truth Commission’ to Establish ‘Common Narrative’ in Politics

California Rep. Sara Jacobs is calling for a “truth commission” to establish a “common narrative” in the United States around issues including race.

“Lots of countries, lots of places have ideologies that are extreme, people who have ideologies that are extreme have conflict, have disagreements within their community,” Jacobs noted in a weekend interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter. “But there are only some areas where that actually turns into violence, and that’s the role of conflict entrepreneurs — or in other words, leaders.”

Jacobs advised that leaders could use “the enabling environment of our media ecosystem” to establish a narrative.

“In the case of the United States, it’s about a ‘whitelash,’ a white Christian America reaction, backlash, to a changing, country personified by Trump,” Stelter said, agreeing with Jacobs. He then asked how that contributed to her previous calls for a commission.

“We haven’t really done the reckoning with the racial injustice and white supremacy of our past that we need to do,” Jacobs replied. “So a truth commission — a lot people will think of South Africa. We have used them in countries around the world. Basically, what it is is it’s communities all the way up to the national level having conversations about both the gory and the glory of our history and what happened, both throughout the history of our country and leading up to and on January 6 that we can come to a common narrative, moving forward, of what we want our country to be.”

Watch above via CNN.

