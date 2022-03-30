Denied! Biden Won’t Honor Executive Privilege Claims From Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner

President Joe Biden will not honor any claims of executive privilege for former First Kids and ex-White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the White House confirmed.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kushner will appear before the January 6th Committee within days, and that the committee has been negotiating with Ivanka Trump, to secure her cooperation as well.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield was asked about the Kushners at a White House press briefing Tuesday, and whether Biden would honor executive privilege claims.

Bedingfield outlined the president’s view of the seriousness of the January 6 attack, and confirmed he will not honor such claims:

REPORTER: Jared Kushner is set to testify before the January 6th Committee on Thursday virtually. Has the White House had any communication with him about whether or not you’re going to waive any executive privilege claims that he could make? BEDINGFIELD: So, obviously, the President has spoken to the fact that January 6th was one of the darkest days in our country’s history and that we must have a full accounting of what happened to ensure that it never occurs again. And he’s been quite clear that they posed a unique threat to our democracy and that the constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield from Congress or the public information about an attack on the Constitution itself. And so, as a result, the White House has decided not to assert executive privilege over the testimony of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. REPORTER: And have you communicated that to Jared Kushner’s team? Or is this a communication error? MS. BEDINGFIELD: I won’t — I won’t spe- — I won’t speak to private communication between our attorneys and his.

President Biden has previously denied several claims of executive privilege by former President Donald Trump.

Watch above via The White House and Fox News.

