Trump Lashes Out at Biden for Denying His Executive Privilege Request, Hits Jan. 6 Committee with SICK Burn

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden and the January 6th committee after it was announced that Biden would not support Trump’s claim of executive privilege over a set of documents the committee requested.

The White House has been previewing this stance for months, but this week, White House counsel Dana Remus officially rejected any assertion of privilege over documents requested by the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Trump reacted to the news in one of the few ways he can these days, with one of the emailed statements that take the place of the Twitter rants he can no longer engage in after his banishment from most social media platforms.

The statement was riddled with factual errors, but contained a characteristically clever bit of wordplay about the committee:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Biden has rejected our request to withhold White House information from the House Unselect Committee investigating the January 6th protest, but has not taken a stance on the insurrection that took place on November 3rd, often referred to as the Crime of the Century. This will put the current White House in a terrible position when the inevitable request for information comes concerning the massive corruption by Hunter Biden and the already well-documented crimes committed by the Biden family, the least of which are Hunter’s paintings selling for as much as $500,000 a piece. With our Country collapsing, with our Military disgraced, with our Borders nonexistent, when will the American people have had enough?

Yeah, son, he said “UN-Select Committee!” Let me introduce you to your new girlfriend, Aloe Vera — maybe she can help you with that burn!

What occurred on November 3 was the “most secure election ever,” at least according to then-President Donald Trump. Hunter Biden did sell some paintings recently, but for $75,000.00 a piece. The half-million figure is the upper range of Biden’s asking price. No crimes have been charged in connection with the sales, or any other matter involving the president.

