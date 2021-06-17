Florida law enforcement agencies will be working to assist with border security efforts in Texas and Arizona, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced at a press conference in Tallahassee.

“They wanted support so that they could do what the federal government is either unwilling or unable to do,” DeSantis announced at a press conference where he was surrounded by law enforcement officials.

DeSantis said the initiative would involve several agencies that volunteered — including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the state Highway Patrol, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and nine county sheriff’s offices.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) sent a letter to state governors last week requesting “additional manpower” from “any state that can spare it” to deal with a surge of illegal migrants at the border, which have reached a 15-year high.

“The state of Florida is answering the call,” DeSantis said. “We believe securing the southern border is important for our country, but specifically, we believe it will benefit the people of Florida to get this under control.”

Watch above via the Florida Governor’s Office.

