Disney Heir Goes on a Tear Calling Out Walt Disney Co. Amid Furloughs: ‘WHAT THE ACTUAL F***?’

By Josh FeldmanApr 22nd, 2020, 2:41 pm

Disney heir Abigail Disney — great-niece of Walt Disney — called out the Walt Disney Company for protecting dividends while furloughing 100,000 workers.

The Financial Times reported this week that Disney has stopped paying 100,000 workers and is expected to save $500,000. However, the report notes the “significant reputational risks” for Disney and how they’re making this decision “even as the company protects executive bonus schemes. The company has yet to comment on its 2020 dividend plan but in recent years has made semi-annual payments typically worth $1.5bn.”

Disney went on a lengthy tear on Twitter Tuesday calling out the company for not doing more to take care of workers:

