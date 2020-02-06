Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez called on the Democratic Party in Iowa to “immediately begin a recanvass” of the caucus vote that went sideways when the app which was responsible for reporting the results crashed on Monday night in Iowa.

Perez tweeted out Wednesday, in part, “enough is enough,” in response to the blundering incident.

“In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,” Perez continued.

Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 6, 2020

The tweet from the DNC chairman comes on the heels of The New York Times reporting findings that there were more than 100 precincts with inconsistencies in the 2020 Iowa caucus.

The New York Times is predicting that Pete Buttigieg is the expected winner, with Bernie Sanders trailing behind in second place – currently 86 percent of the results have been submitted.

