‘DO NOT PUB’ Trends on Twitter After ABC Includes Pre-Write Notes in Story on Death of Ivana Trump

By Kipp JonesJul 14th, 2022, 4:51 pm
 
ABC logo on building

Mario Tama/Getty Images

An error from ABC News trended on Twitter Thursday after the network included pre-write notes in its reporting on the passing of Ivana Trump.

Ivana, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, passed away Thursday afternoon in New York City. ABC was quick to publish the story, but with a headline that confused readers.

“DO NOT PUB Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Trump, dies at age 73,” the headline read.

The story was quickly edited on ABC’s website, but remained on Google for nearly half an hour after the network published the story.

Google

The words “DO NOT PUB” trended on Twitter as people outside of the news media business wondered what they meant.

A number of reporters explained outlets often pre-write obituaries for notable people who are older, or who are struggling with illness.

