‘Do You Actually Believe That Happened?’ Watch CNN’s Jaw-Dropping Interviews About Jan. 6 Outside Trump Rally

CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan premiered some jaw-dropping interviews with Trump rallygoers on the subject of the January 6 hearings into an attack that some of them say didn’t even happen.

Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Arizona this past weekend — and so did former Vice President Mike Pence. On Monday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, O’Sullivan rolled out interviews with supporters at each rally, with the help of host Anderson Cooper.

The interviews at the Trump rally were shot through with stunning denialism and conspiracy-mongering. A sample exchange:

O’SULLIVAN : Have you ever watched on January 6 hearings? SCHOENBERNER: I have. O’SULLIVAN (on-camera): What you think? SCHOENBERNER: I think they’re a bunch of bullshit. O’SULLIVAN (on-camera): Why? SCHOENBERNER: Well, because you have both sides. Were you getting one side of the story? O’SULLIVAN (on-camera): You mean like the side that attacked the Capitol? SCHOENBERNER: You really believe that happened? O’SULLIVAN (on-camera): I was there. SCHOENBERNER: OK. I have a lot of people that were there too. O’SULLIVAN (on-camera): And? SCHOENBERNER: And saw things that it wasn’t what they say it was.

Another man told O’Sulliva “we saw it when it all went down. And then we saw like a lot of the BLM and Antifa people in the building as well. And it’s just, it’s just nonsense at all.”

And when O’Sullivan pointed out the number of people arrested and charged who were Trump supporters, the man blurted out “Hunter Biden hasn’t been arrested.”

When he tried to engage with members of the Proud Boys, they refused to speak to him because he’s “with CNN.”

O’Sullivan’s interviews with supporters at the Pence rally were more fact-based, although even there, he found a woman who believed Trump’s lie that Pence could have changed the outcome of the election.

“You’re about to see Pence speak here. Trump’s not a big fan of him right now,” O’Sullivan said to a Trump supporter identified as Julie Fisher.

“I understand that. I hear that he could have not certified those results, pending all the claims of the fraud. And I wish he would have done that,” she told O’Sullivan.

Watch above via CNN.

