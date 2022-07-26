Buttigieg Tied With Biden in Potential 2024 Democratic Primary in New Hampshire: NEW POLL

The latest University of New Hampshire poll offered more bad news for President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Biden has fared poorly in the poll before, as it found last month only 65 percent of those surveyed in the state said they do not want Biden to seek reelection.

The July poll found that now 74 percent of New Hampshire residents do not want Biden to run again, while only 20 percent want the president to seek a second term and 6 percent are unsure.

Notably, the erosion in Biden’s support between June and July came mostly from Democrats. “As in June, few New Hampshire Independents (14%) or Republicans (10%) want Biden to run again. However, support for Biden running again has dropped dramatically among Democrats – only 31% want Biden to run again, down from 54% in June and from 74% in July 2021,” the poll’s summary noted.

In potential matchups for the 2024 Democratic Party presidential nomination, Biden is a point behind his transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg — an effective tie given the poll’s margin of error.

Buttigieg is the first choice of 17 percent of New Hampshire Democrats polled to run in 2024, while Biden is the first choice of 16 percent of those polls. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) are tied for third place in the poll at 10 percent each.

Vice President Kamala Harris comes in at seventh in the poll with only 6 percent support.

Buttigieg has the highest favorability rating among all residents in the state with 35 percent. His unfavorability rating is at 43 percent.

Meanwhile, Biden has a 22 percent favorability rating and 59 percent unfavorability rating. The poll puts Biden’s net favorability in the state at an all-time low of -37.

Of all the potential 2024 Democratic Party candidates, Stacey Abrams is the “least unpopular” candidate according to the poll. Abrams has a -6 differential between her favorability and unfavorability ratings. Buttigieg comes in second with a -8 differential and Sens. Corey Booker (D-NJ) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) come in third with a -10 differential.

“There is also broad bipartisan concern among New Hampshire residents about Biden’s age. Seventy-eight percent say that they are very or somewhat concerned about Biden’s age, including 88% of Republicans, 75% of Democrats, and 65% of Independents,” noted the polls of summary as to why many voters are concerned about a second Biden term.’

The poll was conducted between July 21-25 among 1,043 New Hampshire residents and carries a 3 percent margin of error. Among the likely 403 2024 Democratic Party voters, the margin of error is 4.7 percent.

