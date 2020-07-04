Trump Son, Fans Manufacture Another Biden ‘Gaffe’ By Falsely Claiming He Said ‘I’m Joe Biden’s Husband’

First son Donald Trump Jr. and other prominent Trump supporters like Fox News’ Sean Hannity seized on some glitchy audio to claim Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden committed a gaffe by introducing himself as “Joe Biden’s husband.”

Hannity was among many prominent supporters of President Donald Trump who tweeted a clip of Biden from Friday’s virtual address to the National Education Association, and falsely quoted him as saying “I’m Joe Biden’s Husband, Joe Biden.”

Joe “30330”: ‘I’m Joe Biden’s Husband, Joe Biden’ pic.twitter.com/s9K0cBOmnI — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 3, 2020

The junior Trump elaborated, retweeting the clip and writing “This is ridiculous already. How can they let this guy possibly be the leader of anything let alone the leader of the free world?

These daily mistakes are not gaffes they are a serious issue for someone who could have the nuclear football, they show a lapse of basic reasoning.”

This is ridiculous already. How can they let this guy possibly be the leader of anything let alone the leader of the free world? These daily mistakes are not gaffes they are a serious issue for someone who could have the nuclear football, they show a lapse of basic reasoning. https://t.co/ksGSfBTabU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 3, 2020

It’s evident even from the short clip being circulated that Biden was saying “I’m Jill Biden’s husband,” without hitting the last consonant, but a slightly longer version of the clip shows that the audio from the video call was glitchy, enhancing that effect. You can see that clip above, via PBS.

And anyone who has watched more than a few Biden appearances would know, Biden makes the joke all the time, and doesn’t hit the “L.” An honest person who didn’t know his wife’s name is Jill Biden could be forgiven for making the mistake, but here are a few examples in which Biden pronounces his wife’s name in nearly identical fashion.

Here are several examples of Biden making the same joke, with varying degrees of similarity to the clip Junior and Hannity seized on:

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates hit back at Trump’s son, writing “Based on this, I’d recommend a hearing test,” and adding “Based on how this week you smeared Joe Biden for comforting his grandchildren at their father’s funeral, I’d recommend you find God and reevaluate your entire pathetic, gilded latrine of a life.”

Based on this, I'd recommend a hearing test. Based on how this week you smeared Joe Biden for comforting his grandchildren at their father's funeral, I'd recommend you find God and reevaluate your entire pathetic, gilded latrine of a life. https://t.co/t4kvpm67uM https://t.co/0Eunu78IvN — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) July 4, 2020

This is just the latest in a series of attempts to manufacture a gaffe where none existed, an effort that has escalated along with Trump’s slump in the polls.

