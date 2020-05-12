Dr. Fauci Tells Bernie Sanders Number of Coronavirus Deaths ‘Almost Certainly Higher’ Than Being Reported

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told a Senate committee that the number of deaths from the coronavirus is “almost certainly higher” than the approximately 80,000 that have been counted in the official death toll.

Dr. Fauci and other Trump administration officials testified at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing entitled “COVID-19: Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School,” where Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders asked about the official death toll.

“The official statistic, Dr Fauci, is that 80,000 Americans have died from the pandemic,” Sanders said, and added “There are some epidemiologists who suggest the number maybe 50% higher than that. What do you think?”

“I’m not sure, Senator Sanders, if it’s going to be 50% higher, but most of us feel that the number of deaths are likely higher than that number,” Fauci said, “because given the situation, particularly in New York City, when they were really strapped with a very serious challenge to their healthcare system, that there may have been people who died at home who did have Covid, who were not counted as Covid because they never really got to the hospital.”

“So the direct answered to your question, I think you are correct, that the number is likely higher. I don’t know exactly what percent higher, but almost certainly it’s higher,” Fauci said.

Fauci’s response contradicts what President Donald Trump has reportedly said in private, which is that the official death toll is “inflated,” but consistent with multiple analyses of excess deaths during the pandemic.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

