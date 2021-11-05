Could the Covid-19 pandemic be coming to an end? In the eyes of one prominent expert, the answer is yes.

Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box Friday, former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said that Pfizer’s experimental antiviral pill — which was found, in trials, to cut the risks of hospitalization or death from Covid by 90 percent — will have a dramatic impact.

“I think the bottom line is the end of the end of the pandemic‚ as least as it relates to the United States, is in sight right now — given that we have the tools to combat this disease,” Gottlieb said.

The former FDA commissioner and current Pfizer board member did add the caveat that “we still have to get through this Delta wave,” and that might take two months. But the arrival of this new drug, along with a therapeutic produced by Merck, will ultimately be a watershed moment.

“I think that this therapeutic and the other innovations that we’ve seen coming to market really mark the end of the pandemic in the United States,” Gottlieb said. “And we need to think how we put that victory sign on the side of the White House, and we declare victory over this pandemic, at least here in the United States.”

