Drudge Asks If Trump is a ‘Fake Billionaire’ After NYT Tax Bombshell

The Drudge Report questioned President Donald Trump’s success as a businessman in light of new reporting on his wealth.

On Sunday, The New York Times released its review of two decade’s worth of Trump’s financial information and found that the president only paid $750 in federal income taxes for 2016, paid no income tax at all for 10 of the last 15 years, and is holding an extended fight with the IRS over a $72.9 million tax refund he claimed. The piece also takes a very unflattering view of Trump’s losses and legally-questionable business practices.

The story quickly took off throughout the political media, thanks in no small part to Drudge making it the headliner on his highly-influential news aggregator. As you can see below, The Drudge Report currently asks if Trump is a “fake billionaire,” plus it flags several of the biggest elements of the Times report.

While Drudge has been known through the years to promote Trump, his coverage of the president has been critical, leading to fights between the two. In recent times, Drudge amplified rumors about Trump’s health, and he has drawn the anger of Trump supporters by covering negative stories about the president.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]