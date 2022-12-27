‘Dumb as a Rock’: Trump Rages Over Brutal NY Mag Feature, Launches Deeply Personal Attack on Writer Olivia Nuzzi

Former President Donald Trump seethed over a New York magazine article which painted a grim portrait of his post-presidential life, and launched a highly personal attack against the writer.

In a post to his Truth Social platform late Monday, Trump lashed out at New York correspondent Olivia Nuzzi — going so far as to take shots at her looks, intellect and mental state.

“I agreed to do a short telephone interview for a once very good, but now on its “last legs” and failing, New York Magazine,” Trump wrote. “The reporter was a shaky & unattractive wack job, known as “tough” but dumb as a rock, who actually wrote a decent story about me a long time ago. Her name, Olivia Nuzzi. Anyway, the story was Fake News, her “anonymous sources” don’t exist (true with many writers), and I’m happily fighting hard for our GREAT USA!”

Nuzzi seemed to respond to Trump’s post by tweeting the infamous image of the former president staring directly at the sun during a solar eclipse in 2017.

Nuzzi’s article took a devastating look at Trump’s day-to-day life at Mar-a-Lago, following his announcement that he’s running for president in 2024. The piece quotes one unnamed Trump adviser saying, “He just goes, plays golf, comes back, and fucks off. He has retreated to the golf course and to Mar-a-Lago … His world has gotten much smaller. His world is so, so small.”

The piece notes that Sunset Boulevard is one of Trump’s favorite movies, and it likened the former president’s fall to that of the movie’s antagonist, Norma Desmond.

