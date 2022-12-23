‘He Just Plays Golf, Comes Back And F*cks Off’: Trumpworld Sources Give Ton of Absolutely Brutal Quotes In New Deep-Dive

Trumpworld sources gave Olivia Nuzzi an absolutely brutal collection of quotes that included painting former President Donald Trump as an isolated figure who “just goes, plays golf, comes back, and fucks off.”

Nuzzi is out with a new deep-dive profile that includes an interview with Trump and a collection of quotes from figures close to him, covering the time from his much-derided campaign launch, which was followed by a much-condemned anti-Semitic dinner date and a much-derided “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” that turned out to be the launch of a “Digital Trading Card” NFT collection.

While Nuzzi also delves into Trump’s past and gets Trump’s reactions to his recent troubles, the quotes from Trump sources paint the vivid picture of a fading and abandoned Trump shambling through life at Mar-a-Lago like an orange Norma Desmond.

Here’s just a small sampling:

“He just goes, plays golf, comes back, and fucks off. He has retreated to the golf course and to Mar-a-Lago… His world has gotten much smaller. His world is so, so small.” — Trump adviser

“It seems like a joke… It feels like he’s going through the motions because he said he would.” — Ex-Trump Loyalist

“It’s not there. In this business, you can have it and have it so hot and it can go overnight and it’s gone and you can’t get it back. I think we’re just seeing it’s gone. The magic is gone…” — Trump adviser

“He doesn’t have anything else to do… What else can he do? Why did he see Kanye? He wants to be relevant and wants the limelight. He’s thirsty.” — Trump adviser

There’s much more where that came from.

Nuzzi is just the latest recipient of devastating quotes from Trump sources who are increasingly willing to speak to reporters — from The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman to correspondents from the dreaded (in Trump circles) CNN — about the former president.

