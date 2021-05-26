‘Effective 6:00 PM Tonight’: Biden White House Shows FOUR Trump Appointees the Door

President Joe Biden replaced four Trump appointees, who were sent letters ordering them to resign, or “be terminated effective 6:00 pm tonight.”

On Tuesday, the president announced the appointment of four new members to the Commission on Fine Arts, which oversees the design of federal buildings in D.C.

According to the announcement, the new members are:

Peter Cook , Principal, HGA Architects

, Principal, HGA Architects Hazel Ruth Edwards , Professor and Chair, Howard University Department of Architecture in the College of Engineering and Architecture

, Professor and Chair, Howard University Department of Architecture in the College of Engineering and Architecture Justin Garrett Moore , Inaugural Program Officer, Humanities in Place, Andrew Mellon Foundation

, Inaugural Program Officer, Humanities in Place, Andrew Mellon Foundation Billie Tsien, Partner, Todd Williams Billie Tsien Architects

But before that, the Trump-appointed members of the 7-member commission were sent letters, which CNN obtained, showing them the door:

Justin Shubow, who was appointed in 2018 and later elected chairman, received a letter from the White House on Monday requesting he resign from the commission — or be terminated that evening. “Should we not receive your resignation, your position with the Commission will be terminated effective 6:00 pm tonight,” according to the letter reviewed by CNN.

Shubow told CNN he refused to resign, and accused the Biden administration of waging “an attack on classical and traditional architecture,” but White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had a more innocent explanation.

Asked about the move by NPR’s Asma Khalid, Psaki replied that “I, unfortunately, don’t have all the details on this,” but added “The little piece I recall is that a number of them were nominated just recently in January of 2021, so before President Trump left office. And certainly, any President coming in has the right to nominate their own people to serve on a commission or serve in any positions in their own administration.”

Trump appointed four members to the commission on December 22, 2020, less than a month before leaving office and weeks before the deadly Capitol insurrection. Three of them — Chas Fagan, Perry Guillot, and Steven Spandle — were fired yesterday, while three of Trump’s appointees — Rodney Mims Cook, Jr., James C. McCrery, II, and Duncan G. Stroik — remain.

Watch Psaki’s response above via The White House.

