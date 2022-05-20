Elon Musk Jokes About Sexual Misconduct Allegation Against Him With Penile Pun

Elon Musk addressed a recent report that he exposed his erect penis to a SpaceX masseuse and offered to buy her a horse if she would engage in erotic activity.

Insider reported the company paid the woman $250,000 as part of a non-disclosure agreement and severance package stemming from the alleged 2016 incident. The billionaire reportedly asked her to “do more” during an in-flight rub down. The publication’s source is a friend of the alleged victim.

Insider reported:

The attendant worked as a member of the cabin crew on a contract basis for SpaceX’s corporate jet fleet. She accused Musk of exposing his erect penis to her, rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage, according to interviews and documents obtained by Insider. The incident, which took place in 2016, is alleged in a declaration signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim.

Musk quote-tweeted a previous tweet from March of 2021 in which he suggested “If there’s ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate. His added message read “Finally. we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect.”

Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect. 🤣 https://t.co/qSNH7lsn72 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Since the Watergate scandal of the Nixon administration, the suffix “-gate” has been a frequent addition to signal a political scandal. It’s not clear if Musk’s “elongate” is also a play on the specific allegations surrounding his reported erect penis, though some may certainly see it that way.

Musk recently announced that he could no longer support the Democratic party because, in his words, “they have become the party of division & hate.” In the same message, he added “Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold …”

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

He doubled down on that dismissal, predicting that “Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months.”

Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

And later, he framed the predicted attacks purely as part of what he called a “standard (despicable) playbook” ostensibly from the Democrats he no longer can support:

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Some will see the report of sexual misconduct as evidence that Musk’s predictions came true. However, more media-savvy individuals will see that it is just as likely that Musk had learned of the looming report of his alleged horse-trading for erect penis exposure, and got a head of the story framing the salacious report as a “dirty tricks” campaign.

There was a time, not that long ago, when the political media world would jump on nearly every Tweet put forth by former President Donald Trump, until he was suspended from the platform. Now it appears that Musk’s musings (copyright pending) are the sort of fodder that moves markets and drives cable news programming.

