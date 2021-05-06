Twitter Suspends Trump’s ‘From the Desk’ Account One Day After It Was Created

If former President Donald Trump believed he had a workaround for his ban from Twitter, it appears he’ll have to think again.

Twitter has banned the @DJTDesk account, the handle that was created for the new platform Trump launched for himself this week. The website — www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk — is essentially a blog for the ex-president since it allows him to post content that followers can “like” and circulate on social media, but that’s as far as its engagement capabilities go in its current format.

Trump launched his website on Tuesday, but on Wednesday night, the @DJTDesk account was shut down.

Twitter’s notice links to their rules and policies page, which subsequently leads to their policy forbidding people from circumventing permanent suspensions.

Trump was de-platformed across social media back in January, after his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Facebook’s Oversight Board held a meeting on Wednesday to address Trump’s suspension from the website, but they decided to keep his ban in place for the time being.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]