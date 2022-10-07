Elon Musk Unfazed After Being Disowned by His Transgender Daughter: ‘Can’t Win Them All’

Elon Musk said he was not bothered when he was asked during an interview about being disowned by one of his children earlier this year.

The SpaceX, Tesla and potential Twitter CEO told the Financial Times while one of his eight children no longer wants anything to do with him, his relationships with the others remain intact.

Musk sat down with the outlet for a long-form interview about everything from his views on colonizing other planets to when he feels a person is too old to be president.

The billionaire said anyone two generations removed from the average age of the country has no business running the show. The comment was a reference to President Joe Biden.

He also expressed his concern the American left has taken over academia and is warping the minds of young people. While he very briefly discussed his transgender daughter, Musk blamed “communism.”

“It’s full-on communism… and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil,” He said. “[The relationship with her] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others. Can’t win them all.”

In June, one of Musk’s twins from his marriage to Canadian writer Justine Wilson came out as transgender and petitioned for a gender and name change.

Xavier Musk, 18, asked a California court to legally change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

TMZ reported to have obtained the petition:

In the docs, she says she wants to be recognized as female — but the name change isn’t just about her transitioning, there’s clearly a rift with dear ol’ Dad. Vivian lists her reason for the name change as … “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

