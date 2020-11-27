President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale announced on Friday he will break months of silence to partake in a 30-minute Fox News interview with Martha MacCallum.

Parscale said on Twitter the interview is slated to occur next Friday.

“Happy Friday. Going on Fox News next week for a 30 minute special with Martha MacCallum. Will be my first time on TV since June. So much to finally say!” Parscale tweeted a week prior to the slated conversation.

A Fox News spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to Mediaite’s request for confirmation on the booking of Parscale.

Back in September, Parscale announced he was stepping away from his post at the Trump campaign citing “overwhelming stress,” which followed him being tackled by police at his Fort Lauderdale home after his wife called the cops – due to Parscale barricading himself inside.

