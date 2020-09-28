The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has released body cam footage from their encounter with President Donald Trump’s campaign official Brad Parscale.

Police were called to the Parscale residence on Sunday after Candice Parscale, Brad’s wife, reported that her husband armed himself, barricaded himself inside their home, and was expressing threats of self-harm. The footage showed that an officer at the Parscale house was able to reach Brad, so he requested that he come out of the house without any weapons.

Throughout the video, Candice told officers about the events inside her home, saying her husband was “acting crazy” and “irate” and had a gun on him. Police said they noticed bruises on Candice Parscale’s arm and face. She told police she sustained those wounds two days prior when her husband hit her.

Mr. Parscale eventually emerged from his home, shirtless and apparently holding a can of Bud Light beer.

When Parscale didn’t respond to the officers’ first command to get down, an officer tackled him. He can be heard protesting “I didn’t do anything.” Several other officers then swarmed in to handcuff Parscale.

According to reports, a SWAT commander gave the order for Parscale to be detained. The officer who tackled him wrote in a report that Parscale was believed to have been armed, and that the large pockets on his shorts made it possible he was concealing a gun.

Police said they found 10 guns at Parscale’s home.

He was detained and involuntarily hospitalized under the Baker Act, which allows police in Florida to take a suspect into custody if he exhibits signs of being a danger to themselves or others.

Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, was demoted earlier this year.

Watch above.

