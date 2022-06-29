Ex-Trump Official Defends ‘Loyal’ Cassidy Hutchinson Over Limo Freakout Story: ‘She Has No Reason to Lie’

Former Trump administration official Olivia Troye defended Cassidy Hutchinson over her gripping testimony about an unhinged then-President Donald Trump going berserk on his Secret Service detail in a presidential SUV.

Hutchinson, the former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who delivered bombshell after bombshell at Tuesday’s surprise hearing, is being contradicted over the wild scene she described in a presidential SUV as Trump pulled away from his “Stop the Steal” rally – still convinced he was going on to the Capitol.

Sources insist the agents involved — Tony Ornato and Robert Engel — are prepared to testify it didn’t happen the way Hutchinson said, that Trump did not grab the steering wheel or try to choke one of them.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN Newsroom, Troye explained to anchor Poppy Harlow that she had worked with Hutchinson, that the “loyal” Trump supporter “has no reason to lie, and challenged Ornato to explain himself under oath:

POPPY HARLOW: Olivia, you worked, as I understand it, pretty closely with Cassidy Hutchinson on some key things, not just side by side, but on some key things for the administration. There are, it’s important to note, some people who are disputing her testimony, not just the former president, but the U.S. Secret Service, disputing what she testified happened in the Beast when the president so wanted to go to the Capitol. Can you speak to her as a person? What the American people need to know about her, her credibility? OLIVIA TROYE: Yeah look, Cassidy Hutchinson was a loyal staffer. She was very diligent in her work. I worked with her closely. Everyone who worked in the White House and worked in the West Wing know that she was a critical part of the operation. I got closer to her during the Covid task force. I coordinated things with her. She’s well familiar with the amount of work that went into evacuating cruise ships, I had briefed her on that to the Mark Meadows would be aware. She was in the thick of it. And she’s respected. She’s a conservative Republican woman and she’s known in Republican circles on the Hill. So this is a known entity. And also, here’s the thing. She has no reason to lie. The stories she told, they were so vivid in detail and in accuracy. I mean, why would she have any reason to make that up? And so if they’re saying that she’s lied, well, then Tony Ornato should come forward under oath, take an oath under, and testify then, and explain why he told her that story then, because she attributes it to him.

