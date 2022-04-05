Ex-Trump Official Running for Congress in New Hampshire Reportedly Voted in Two States in 2016

Republican House candidate Matt Mowers, who is running to unseat Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), voted in two different states’ Republican primaries in 2016, according to a new report by the Associated Press published Tuesday.

The revelations of Mowers’ voting irregularities not only raise the prospect of his having “potentially violated federal voting law,” but also puts him squarely at odds with his party’s obsession with “election integrity.”

Mowers served as a senior adviser in the Trump administration and in the State Department during Trump’s time in office.

The AP notes that Mowers’ voting behavior strikes a cord in New Hampshire:

The issue could have particular resonance in New Hampshire, where Republicans have long advocated for tighter voting rules to prevent short-term residents, namely college students, from participating in its first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

An AP investigation showed that Mowers cast an absentee ballot in New Hampshire’s 2016 presidential primary, according to voting records. Four months later “Mowers cast another ballot in New Jersey’s Republican presidential primary, using his parents’ address to re-register in his home state, documents The Associated Press obtained through a public records request show.”

The AP explains the gravity of the finding, “legal experts say Mowers’ actions could violate a federal law that prohibits ‘voting more than once’ in ‘any general, special, or primary election.’”

Mowers is not the only Trump supporter to be under suspicion of voter fraud in recent weeks. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for potential voter fraud having “registered and voted using the address of a single-wide Macon County mobile home where owners and neighbors say he never lived or visited.”

Trump supporters in Wisconsin and Florida are also being investigated for voter fraud, all the while Trump continues to spread widely debunked allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

