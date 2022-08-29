Ex-Trump Senior Aide Reveals Hodgepodge ‘Filing System’ for Classified Documents Mixed With Newspapers in Boxes

An ex-senior aide to former President Donald Trump revealed there was a hodgepodge “filing system” for classified documents mixed with newspapers in boxes.

“Any documents that made it to the White House residence were these boxes Trump carried around with him,” former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told The Washington Post in an article published on Saturday. “Usually the body man would have brought them upstairs for Trump or someone from the outer-Oval at the end of the day. They would get handed off to the residence and just disappear.”

According to the Post, “boxes of documents even came with Trump on foreign travel, following him to hotel rooms around the world — including countries considered foreign adversaries of the United States.”

“There was no rhyme or reason — it was classified documents on top of newspapers on top of papers people printed out of things they wanted him to read. The boxes were never organized,” said Grisham. “He’d want to get work done on long trips so he’d just rummage through the boxes. That was our filing system.”

Grisham’s comments come weeks after the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida over boxes of classified documents that Trump allegedly took with him when he left office. According to the FBI affidavit, released with redactions on Friday, there were 15 boxes sent to the National Archives that included 184 classified documents – 67 marked as “Confidential,” 92 as “Secret” and 25 as “Top Secret.” There were documents that apparently had human sources mentioned in them, thereby likely compromising the safety of the sources and possibly U.S. national security.

