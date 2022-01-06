‘Facts Are Facts’: Psaki Pushes Back on McConnell Claim That Voter Suppression is Democrats’ ‘Big Lie’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back on Mitch McConnell’s claim that President Joe Biden’s voting rights push is the Democrats’ version of former President Donald Trump’s “big lie.”

Ms. Psaki held a briefing with reporters on Wednesday, during which she was asked about remarks McConnell made this week.

“The Voting Rights Act is still intact, so it’s appropriate to ask the question, what’s going on here? Well, there’s been a lot of talk about big lies. Well, the big lie on the other side is that state legislatures are controlled by Republicans are busily at work trying to make it difficult for people to vote,” McConnell said at a press conference Tuesday.

“Yesterday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Democrats’ version of the Big Lie is there are concerns that Republicans are making it harder for people to vote. Does the White House have a response to what McConnell said?”

“Well, I would just say: Facts are facts,” Psaki replied. “And when you make it harder to vote, you make it harder to vote.”

Psaki then ticked through several examples:

Michigan Republicans have been replacing members of county boards, of canvassers who voted to certify the 2020 election results, and are replacing them, in some cases, with individuals who ascribe to the Big Lie.

Georgia passed a law that allows the state legislature to control the state election board and, in turn, allows the state elections board to remove local election officials who manage the voting and counting process.

Texas passed a law that makes it easier for partisan poll watchers to hover around people while they vote and intimidate them.

Montana passed a law that repeals same-day voter registration, makes it harder for people to vote by mail.

And Republicans in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have been pursuing purported audits of the 2020 election — something that’s been thrown out of 80 courts in service of the Big Lie.

“So, if that is not making it more difficult to vote, I don’t know what is. But maybe Mr. McConnell has a different definition of that,” Psaki concluded.

McConnell’s claim that “The Voting Rights Act is still intact” is also false, as the Supreme Court has invalidated and weakened several key provisions of the act in the fairly recent past.

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com