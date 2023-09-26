Far-Right Reporter Insists Trump ‘DID NOT BUY A FIREARM,’ Totally Contradicting What He Said on Tape Just Hours Earlier

Brian Glenn, a reporter for the right-wing Right Side Broadcasting Network, wants people to know that former President Donald Trump did not buy a semi-automatic with his face on it, despite confirming that he bought it while he was on camera.

Glenn was very, very insistent in this tweet in which he called everyone throwing his own words back at him “FAKE PRESS”:

For the record, PRESIDENT TRUMP DID NOT BUY A FIREARM. I WAS THERE. MOVE ALONG FAKE PRESS. #Trump #SouthCarolina #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/faEX6mtlrA — Brian Glenn (@brianglenntv) September 25, 2023

However, Glenn himself is seen in this video from his own newscast on RSBN speaking to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who was also present for the gun-buying field trip, and confirming that Trump not only wanted to buy the gun, but did buy the gun:

That’s not what you said Brian…pic.twitter.com/UZDjzyXdCf — Carolyn from Maryland (@carolyn_from) September 25, 2023

In case you missed what Glenn said, his exact words are: “We can confirm that President Trump got that gun today.”

Glenn and Greene were not the only ones celebrating the purchase. While Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung denied the purchase and deleted the video of the former president saying “I wanna buy one” on camera, referring to the gun with his face on it, the video has been saved for posterity by many people including the NRA, who also proudly tweeted it:

🇺🇸Trump Falls In Love With Trump Edition Gun, “I Want To Buy One” pic.twitter.com/zXRPf4CFdU — NRA (@NRA) September 25, 2023

But there’s a slight problem with this: Trump is under felony indictment, and it’s a crime to receive a firearm or purchase one. While a Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas ruled in 2022 that law was unconstitutional, it’s still technically the law of the land.

