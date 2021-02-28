Fauci Addresses Hesitancy About Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: ‘There Are Three Highly Efficacious Vaccines’

The FDA officially authorized use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this weekend, and Dr. Anthony Fauci hailed the development on Sunday as he told CNN’s Dana Bash the U.S. now has three highly effective vaccines.

The J&J vaccine is single-dose, and Bash asked about how it’s shown to be very effective, but not as effective as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Fauci responded to try and assuage people’s concerns:

“In order to really compare vaccines, you have to compare them head-to-head. These were not compared head-to-head. The message that needs to prevail, Dana, is that there are three highly efficacious vaccines. I can tell you I have been fully vaccinated with one that was available, it was the Moderna. If I were not vaccinated now, and I had a choice of getting the J&J vaccine now or waiting for another vaccine, I would take whatever vaccine would be available to me as quickly as possible, for the simple reason of what I said a moment ago — we want to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible.”

This was a major topic Fauci was asked on several Sunday shows he appeared on.

On both ABC and NBC, George Stephanopoulos and Chuck Todd asked Fauci the same question about people hesitating to get the J&J vaccine.

NEW: After the FDA authorized use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, @gstephanopoulos asks Dr. Anthony Fauci about hesitancy from people over its reported efficacy compared to others: "We have three highly efficacious vaccines… that's the bottom line." https://t.co/GNnteaYoeZ pic.twitter.com/VV40UTibGJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 28, 2021

Fauci emphasized to Stephanopoulos how effective the vaccines have been in the trial stages, and told Todd, “People should take the one that’s most available to them… I would have no hesitancy whatsoever to take it.”

WATCH: With the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Dr. Fauci tells @chucktodd that we now have three "really good vaccines." #MTP #IfItsSunday Dr. Fauci: "I would have no hesitancy whatsoever to take" the new single-shot vaccine. pic.twitter.com/E9v3kSimjv — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 28, 2021

