There is a joint statement out this afternoon co-signed by the State Department, the Department of Justice, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI, the NSA, and CISA addressing concerns about foreign election interference.

The statement, sent out ahead of Super Tuesday, says all the departments/agencies are working to “keep elections free from foreign interference.”

“Americans must also remain aware that foreign actors continue to try to influence public sentiment and shape voter perceptions,” it continues. “They spread false information and propaganda about political purposes and candidates on social media in hopes to cause confusion an create doubt in our system. We remain alert and ready to respond to any efforts to disrupt the 2020 elections. We continue to make it clear to foreign actors that any effort to undermine our democratic processes will be met with sharp consequences.”

There was reporting about Russia looking to interfere in the election to booth both President Donald Trump and Senator Bernie Sanders, though CNN subsequently reported the intel briefed “appear[ed] tp have overstated” the seriousness.

