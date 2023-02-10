FBI Search of Pence’s Home Uncovers ONE Additional Classified Document

The FBI search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s home yielded just one additional classified document.

Earlier Friday, reports broke that an FBI search was being conducted at Pence’s Carmel, Indiana home.

This comes weeks after the former vice president self-reported close to a dozen classified documents that had been discovered at his house. Pence and his legal team notified the necessary parties and have so far cooperated with searches and inquiries.

Friday morning, one attorney was present at the home during the search while Pence was on the West Coast visiting his daughter who just gave birth.

According to CNN, after five hours, the search yielded just one document with the classified markings along with six “additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president’s counsel.”

A source also told CNN that an additional search of Pence’s D.C. offices is planned for the coming days.

The FBI and other organizations are looking into how the documents ended up at Pence’s home.

This comes as former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are facing the same questioning over their own handling of classified documents found at their private residences.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com