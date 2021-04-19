Polk County, Florida Sheriff Grady Judd appeared with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at the Monday signing ceremony for anti-riot legislation, and took the opportunity to warn new Florida residents against voting the “stupid way” they did in their old states.

Judd made the remarks as he held up a series of photographs. “This is a peaceful protest,” he said, holding up a picture of people kneeling in a street. “We encourage it. It’s the foundation of our country, and we want people to peacefully protest when they feel the need.”

The sheriff then held up a second photograph of protesters damaging storefronts, and said it would get perpetrators “locked up before quick in the state of Florida.”

Judd subsequently held up pictures of Disney World — including one featuring Mickey Mouse. “This is the Florida we know and love,” Judd said. “We’re a special place, and there are millions and millions of people who like to come here. And quite frankly, we like to have them here. We only want to share one thing as you move in hundreds a day. Welcome to Florida, but don’t register to vote and vote the stupid way you did up north, or you’ll get what they got.

“There’s a reason this place is fun,” he added. “There’s a reason we have a 49-year-low crime rate.”

The new legislation makes it a felony to cause more than $200 in damage to public memorials or historic property, in addition to making “aggravated rioting” a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. It also establishes an appeal process for citizens of communities that attempt to reduce police budgets.

The law comes amid renewed unrest in Minnesota after last week’s shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, and ahead of a verdict in the case of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with George Floyd’s death last May.

“We got a new law. and we’re going to use it if you make us,” Judd said. “We’re going to protect the people. We saw folks’ businesses around this nation who literally worked their entire life and had every penny in their life savings involved. We’re going to be proactive and we’re going to make sure people are safe.”

Watch above via the Florida Governor’s Office.

