FOX, Citing Safety of Cast, Cancels Times Square New Year’s Eve Broadcast Over Omicron Spread

FOX has canceled its annual Times Square New Year’s Eve broadcast, citing safety concerns for cast and crew members amid a surge of Omicron cases in New York.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the network called any attempt to safely broadcast this year’s Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast “impossible.”

The network said, “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards.”

Fox added, “We will not be moving forward with Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 in New York. The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance. Replacement programming for New Year’s Eve on Fox will be announced in the coming days.”

The event was slated to be hosted by comedians Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, with a music lineup that was to include Billy Idol, Imagine Dragons, Pink, Maroon 5 and Trace Adkins. Jeong had previously teased the annual event on Twitter, which he said would have included Kelly Osbourne as a special correspondent.

New York in recent days has reported a record number of Covid-19 cases as Omicron has become the country’s most prevalent variant. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) has ruled out a shutdown as cases spike.

