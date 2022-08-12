Fox News Airs Fake Photo of Epstein and Trump Raid Judge Who Has Been Forced Into Hiding By Death Threats

Fox News aired a photoshopped photo of the judge who authorized the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Florida mansion during Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday, which was being guest hosted by Brian Kilmeade at the time.

“This is the judge in charge of the, of the, of the, um, as you know, of the warrant, and we’ll see if he’s going to release it next — he likes Oreos and whiskey,” Kilmeade said, appearing caught off guard after the photoshopped image appeared on-screen.

The photoshopped image superimposed the head of Judge Bruce Reinhart on the body of Jeffrey Epstein while Ghislaine Maxwell massaged his feet.

The bogus photo that Fox aired came from an image of Epstein getting a foot massage from Ghislaine Maxwell, where the altered pic of the judge was Photoshopped. The actual photo was released publicly during Maxwell’s trial. Note the evidence stamp https://t.co/sRIPlOBXFE pic.twitter.com/kqob0vEikf — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 12, 2022

The photo of the infamous child sex traffickers being linked with the judge comes as Reinhart has been forced into hiding amid death threats and anti-Semitic attacks following his approval of the warrant that granted the FBI access to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property on Monday.

The photo was shown at the very end of Tucker Carlson Tonight and during the handover with Sean Hannity.

Hannity suggested the image was a fake, telling Kilmeade, “I think that’s actually a picture of Jeffrey Epstein with somebody putting [Reinhart’s] head on there.”

“I’m guessing, I don’t know,” Hannity concluded.

Reinhart has been forced into hiding after threats “appeared on right-wing social media platforms and message boards, where users have published the judge’s name, address, and personal information,” reported the Jewish Telegraph Agency.

“Threats have been directed at his children and supposed family members as well,” the report adds, detailing some of the threats:

One user on 4chan, an online message board known for racist activity, wrote: ‘About that Judge that signed the search Warrant…Bruce Reinhart once quit his job as a US Attorney to work for Jeffrey Epstein.’ Another responded by writing, ‘That is a k***. And a pedophile … He should be tried for treason and executed.’

Many of the threats targetting Reinhart surround his work as both a prosecutor on the Epstein case and later a defense attorney for employees of Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while facing federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

After a thunderous backlash, Kilmeade tweeted on Friday after that the photo was a meme shown in “jest.”

Last night while subbing for Tucker Carlson, we showed you an image of Judge Bruce Reinhart w/ Ghislaine Maxwell that was sourced on screen to a meme pulled from Twitter & wasn’t real. This depiction never took place & we wanted to make clear that we were showing a meme in jest. — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) August 12, 2022

