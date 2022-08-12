‘Confession’: Media Says Trump is Confessing to Holding Nuclear Documents in New Statement

Former President Donald Trump released an eyebrow-raiser of a statement on Friday regarding reports that the FBI was looking for classified documents related to the U.S. nuclear program during its raid of his Florida mansion on Monday.

“President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much of them classified. How many of them pertained to nuclear? Word is, lots!” Trump wrote in an email release via his Save America PAC.

The statement, in which Trump notably did not deny having taken classified documents related to nuclear weapons followed an earlier statement in which he again accused the FBI of planting evidence during the raid:

Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more. Same sleazy people involved. Why wouldn’t the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyer’s, or others, present. Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn’t let them get even close – said “ABSOLUTELY NOT.” Planting information anyone? Reminds me of a Christofer Steele Dossier!

While many in the media theorized that Trump’s accusations of “planted evidence” is a strategy to try and delegitimize the FBI’s findings at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s accusation that Obama also took classified nuclear documents was interpreted more as a “confession.”

“We’re at ‘everybody steals nuclear documents’ much faster than even I thought,” wrote NBC’s Ben Collins, reacting to the news.

We’re at “everybody steals nuclear documents” much faster than even I thought. https://t.co/y5uegjhBFP — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 12, 2022

“New Trump statement just dropped: He heard that his predecessor, who may or may not be a radical Islamic terrorist, kept “lots” of classified nuclear documents,” noted The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona, who shared a screenshot of the statement on Twitter.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Kim Master’s responded to Baragona with one word: “Confession.”

Politico’s Andrew Desiderio took a more sober approach and simply asked, “Is this new Trump statement an admission that he took nuclear-related documents from the White House?”

Is this new Trump statement an admission that he took nuclear-related documents from the White House? “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much of them classified. How many of them pertained to nuclear? Word is, lots!” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) August 12, 2022

Below are more reactions from across the media world:

That does not look like a denial from Trump that he took top secret documents related to nuclear weapons “home”. https://t.co/3jSOuGSHga — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) August 12, 2022

“Barack Hussein Obama.” Trump sure knows his audience, doesn’t he? https://t.co/0ITNF3TDxq — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) August 12, 2022

He broke out the “Hussein”: he’s rattled. https://t.co/NZsLslqOj2 — Jon Fasman (@jonfasman) August 12, 2022

Bizarro whataboutism — Obama worked with the National Archives to transfer documents to his library. Trump took documents to his home that were supposed to be in the custody of the National Archives. https://t.co/tanOtffIab https://t.co/37FI7qHkra — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 12, 2022

None were classified, all held in a government managed facility by National Archive for his presidential library. Also, he is admitting to his theft here. https://t.co/jU2CuJ4nnd — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) August 12, 2022

like this is just him admitting to it https://t.co/rXm8wpX8n2 — Ian Boudreau (@iboudreau) August 12, 2022

Just so we are clear, this sure looks like an admission of guilt. If so, Trump’s statement to NBC this morning and by his lawyer on FOX last night are lies https://t.co/CLxAijlT0Y — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) August 12, 2022

