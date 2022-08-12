‘Confession’: Media Says Trump is Confessing to Holding Nuclear Documents in New Statement

Aug 12th, 2022
 
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd after speaking during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump returned to Washington today to deliver the keynote closing address at the summit. The America First Agenda Summit is put on by the American First Policy Institute, a conservative think-tank founded in 2021 by Brooke Rollins and Larry Kudlow, both former advisors to former President Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump released an eyebrow-raiser of a statement on Friday regarding reports that the FBI was looking for classified documents related to the U.S. nuclear program during its raid of his Florida mansion on Monday.

“President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much of them classified. How many of them pertained to nuclear? Word is, lots!” Trump wrote in an email release via his Save America PAC.

The statement, in which Trump notably did not deny having taken classified documents related to nuclear weapons followed an earlier statement in which he again accused the FBI of planting evidence during the raid:

Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more. Same sleazy people involved. Why wouldn’t the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyer’s, or others, present. Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn’t let them get even close – said “ABSOLUTELY NOT.” Planting information anyone? Reminds me of a Christofer Steele Dossier!

While many in the media theorized that Trump’s accusations of “planted evidence” is a strategy to try and delegitimize the FBI’s findings at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s accusation that Obama also took classified nuclear documents was interpreted more as a “confession.”

“We’re at ‘everybody steals nuclear documents’ much faster than even I thought,” wrote NBC’s Ben Collins, reacting to the news.

“New Trump statement just dropped: He heard that his predecessor, who may or may not be a radical Islamic terrorist, kept “lots” of classified nuclear documents,” noted The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona, who shared a screenshot of the statement on Twitter.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Kim Master’s responded to Baragona with one word: “Confession.”

Politico’s Andrew Desiderio took a more sober approach and simply asked, “Is this new Trump statement an admission that he took nuclear-related documents from the White House?”

Below are more reactions from across the media world:

