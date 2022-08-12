Matt Drudge Glues FBI Shooter to Trump with Devastating MAGA Nickname

Influential news aggregator Matt Drudge, founder and editor of the Drudge Report, tied former President Donald Trump to the FBI shooting by slapping a devastating nickname on the attacker.

Following the attack on an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, speculation immediately began that the shooting might have had something to do with anger over the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago — anger that Trump fueled with a public campaign to baselessly smear the FBI over the search by claiming they “planted” evidence.

Since then, we’ve learned that the attack was apparently carried out by a supporter of Trump — 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer — who was angry about the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Shiffer was shot by police following a standoff, news that Drudge announced at the top of his site with a bit of deadly (for Trump) branding:

“MAGA MANIAC SHOT DEAD IN OH…” Drudge wrote, and linked to an Axios article entitled “What we know about the FBI Ohio office attack suspect.”

The article notes Shiffer’s Trump-related social media activity:

Details: Shiffer appeared to have posted messages on Truth Social, former President Trump’s media platform for conservatives, about attempts to gain access to the FBI building, according to screenshots of the account @RickyWShifferJr. “Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn’t. If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I., and it’ll mean either I was taken off the internet, the F.B.I. got me, or they sent the regular cops while,” the account posted shortly after the break-in attempt on Thursday. The user also called for people to prepare themselves for “combat” in the days after the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence for classified materials. “We must not tolerate this one,” said one post. Another urged people to kill the FBI “on sight, and be ready to take down other active enemies of the people and those who try to prevent you from doing it.”

Drudge, a conservative who once hosted a show on Fox News, has not been shy about slamming Trump, and the two have traded barbs in the media over the past few years.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com