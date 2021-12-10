Fox News anchor Julie Banderas defended getting her Covid-19 booster shot on Friday.

The exchange on Twitter began with Banderas replying to a series of photos showing a festive Christmas display in her kitchen, with the comment, “Breaking news: I’ve lost my damn mind.”

Breaking News: I’ve lost my damn mind. — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) December 10, 2021

An apparently random Twitter user then responded, “Not because of that though, because you willingly got a booster for a “vaccine” that isn’t working as advertised. Way to be a test subject.”

The account which made the comment, @ShaneFo70063642, is typical of trolls or fake accounts run by large groups for political purposes – as signified by the use of numbers in the account name and its lack of actual activity on the platform.

Banderas responded to the account, saying, “No, I willingly decided I don’t want to die of Covid.” She later added, “MRNA is not “new” science.”

MRNA is not “new” science. — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) December 10, 2021

Banderas was referencing a common narrative among vaccine critics, which claims that the mRNA science behind the Covid-19 vaccines was rushed and not properly vetted before being approved. The Center for Disease Control debunks this claim, as did Banderas, noting on its website that while the Covid-19 vaccines are new to the public, they “have been studied for decades.”

Banders tweeted earlier in the week that she had received the booster shot, adding, “Please do your part and stop the spread.”

I just got boosted. 💉 I’m not going to post a picture of me getting it because A. That’s annoying and B. Everyone knows what a shot looks like. Please do your part and stop the spread. @moderna_tx — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) December 8, 2021

