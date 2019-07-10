On Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, the host and her guests Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino employed rumors, innuendo, and victim-blaming tropes to trash the reputation of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who came forward last fall to accuse then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in 1982 when she was 15 years old and he was 17.

Hemingway and Severino are the co-authors of a new book about the Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Justice on Trial, which they discussed in a segment with Laura Ingraham.

“Mollie, you point out in the book that Blasey Ford went to extreme lengths to cover her tracks, or social media tracks before lobbing these false accusations at Kavanaugh,” Ingraham claimed.

“We show that we had this presentation at the time the accusation was made that Blasey Ford was an apolitical person, who by all accounts in the Washington Post was a veritable saint,” Hemingway said. “We talked to people who know her, who are friends with her, who say that their recollection of how she was in high school, how she was even in the months before this all broke loose was very much at odds with what that media presentation was, [she was] a highly political person.”

Hemingway then went on: “Also, these are people who like her but they remembered her — a heavy drinker who was much more aggressive with boys than we were led to believe.” Blasey Ford told Congress that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party where he had been heavily drinking. He has strenuously denied her account.

Her co-author Severino weighed in next, clearly implying sinister motives behind Blasey Ford’s social media strategy. “We talked to people who had known what was on that — the social media feeds and it was very biased and it seems like it was not — that this was not just a ‘I’ll delete my account,’ it was very carefully done,” Severino said. “This is what is interesting about this. Time and again, someone who says, ‘I don’t want this to be public’ about the first person she called to talk about it was the Washington Post tip line. It does not line up with the explanation we got.”

Hemingway jumped back in to insinuate that Blasey Ford’s family may not have really believed her account about Kavanaugh’s sexual assault was true because they didn’t physically show up to the hearings and visibly defend her in the press.

“What we do know is that while everyone who was sitting behind Brett Kavanaugh was investigated within an inch of their life at his hearing,” Hemingway said, with obvious sarcasm. “Nobody noticed the fact that there weren’t [Blasey Ford’s] family members there, that there were not — I think they did their best to be supportive,” she said, then slowed down her words to imply skepticism, “without saying that they thought what she was saying was true.”

“That is a devastating part of this,” Ingraham concluded, before throwing in an evidence-free rumor that purported Blasey Ford was gleeful about her attempted takedown of Kavanaugh: “I heard about, on the plane to Washington, they were kind of celebrating, I heard all sorts of things from friends of hers and so forth.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

